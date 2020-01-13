Premier Systems' journey towards digital transformation with SAP, TallyMarks
Share
LAHORE - Premier Systems Pvt. Ltd. (PSL), an industry leading group working since 1993, is set to match the future needs of its customers for both its business units IT (Microsoft, HPi, HPe, Dell-EMC-VMW, Oracle, Juniper, Vertiv, ABB) and automotive industry (Audi) with the implementation of a global technology solution from SAP, an unrivaled data platform through its implementation partner i.e. the TallyMarks Consulting.
The senior management of both entities including Premier Systems CEO Arshad Raza, General Manager Operations Mansoor Sultan, CFO Yasin, TallyMarks Executive Director Sardar Nofel and Managing Director Abdul Haseeb attended the accord signing ceremony.
They were briefed that SAP S/4HANA is a breakthrough technology that accelerates analytics many times faster than traditional tools, giving PSL the ability to instantly generate reports and answer questions as quickly as you can ask them, and it would assist PSL to serve its customer in a better and faster manner.
PSL CEO Arshad Raza said “the implementation of SAP S/4HANA will enable us to have better and faster decision making internally. Our IT and Automotive customers would benefit from increased productivity, responsiveness and transparency”.
TallyMarks Executive Director Sardar Nofel said that the implementation of this world-class SAP solution would benefit PSL and its customers in multiple ways which included better and faster decision-making through fast reporting and enterprise search functions.
“More efficient and empowered employees because they can generate standard, ad hoc, and live reporting and perform what-if analysis without any assistance,” he added.
Managing Director Abdul Haseeb said that SAP Productivity tools use predefined content and multidimensional data sources to analyze data and build reports to explore and investigate real-time data, and response time to customers through all digital and communication channel is significantly reduced.
He said SAP would give PSL transparency and complete visibility in processes.
- Govt ads case: Ex-PM Gillani to be indicted on Jan 3009:36 PM | 13 Jan, 2020
- Premier Systems' journey towards digital transformation with SAP, ...09:31 PM | 13 Jan, 2020
- Ailing Nawaz Sharif's dinner with family at London hotel makes PTI ...08:40 PM | 13 Jan, 2020
- PM Imran vows to eliminate elements causing unrest in erstwhile Fata07:53 PM | 13 Jan, 2020
- Musharraf lauds LHC decision of overturning death sentence07:20 PM | 13 Jan, 2020
- We must support and respect all actors, says Meera03:03 PM | 13 Jan, 2020
- Queen, Prince Harry, senior royals set for crisis talks02:29 PM | 13 Jan, 2020
- Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are back together02:04 PM | 13 Jan, 2020
- OGRA recommends hike in petroleum prices for January 202006:54 PM | 30 Dec, 2019
- Pakistan asks UNMOGIP to brief UNSC on Kashmir situation07:21 PM | 29 Dec, 2019
- 2020 will be year of development, prosperity: Firdous04:01 PM | 28 Dec, 2019
- Zameen.com launches new Plot Finder tool to facilitate online plot ...07:25 PM | 22 Nov, 2019