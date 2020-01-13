German state minister meets COAS Bajwa, hails Pakistan's role in regional stability
10:20 PM | 13 Jan, 2020
RAWALPINDI - Niels Annen, Minister of State of the Federal Foreign Office Germany, called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) at GHQ, reported military's media wing on Monday.

During the meeting, issues of mutual interest, regional security and measures to enhance bilateral cooperation in various fields were discussed.

Visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s role for ensuring peace and stability in the region, said DG ISPR in an official statement.

