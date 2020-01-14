Govt to soon unveil policy for revival of sick industrial units to create job opportunities, says PM Imran
Share
ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan has said the government would soon unveil a comprehensive policy to revive the sick industrial units to gear up economic activity and create job opportunities in the country.
In a meeting with the delegation of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industries in Islamabad the premier told the delegation that the macro indicators are showing improvement within 16 months. Besides, the record 40 per cent increase in the stock exchange also manifested investors’ trust.
The Prime Minister said the local currency is getting stable, which would further stabilize the prices as well as the economy, the Radio Pakistan reported.
He assured the delegation that the government is making all-out efforts to make the Pakistani products compete their rivals from other countries for the benefit of the country’s trading community.
- SC gives three months to govt for legislation on NAB' plea bargain law06:20 PM | 15 Jan, 2020
- Panasonic’s CES 2020 showcase highlights future of mobility, ...05:00 PM | 15 Jan, 2020
-
- World Jr. gold medalist Abbas enters into 2nd round in All Pakistan ...04:23 PM | 15 Jan, 2020
- Malam Jabba Ski School grooming 70 juveniles for upcoming winter ...04:20 PM | 15 Jan, 2020
- Billie Eilish will record the title track to the next James Bond film02:49 PM | 15 Jan, 2020
- Bushra Ansari opens up about her divorce for the first time02:37 PM | 15 Jan, 2020
- Exercise makes you happier than having money02:22 PM | 15 Jan, 2020
- OGRA recommends hike in petroleum prices for January 202006:54 PM | 30 Dec, 2019
- Pakistan asks UNMOGIP to brief UNSC on Kashmir situation07:21 PM | 29 Dec, 2019
- 2020 will be year of development, prosperity: Firdous04:01 PM | 28 Dec, 2019
- Zameen.com launches new Plot Finder tool to facilitate online plot ...07:25 PM | 22 Nov, 2019