Govt to soon unveil policy for revival of sick industrial units to create job opportunities, says PM Imran

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan has said the government would soon unveil a comprehensive policy to revive the sick industrial units to gear up economic activity and create job opportunities in the country.

In a meeting with the delegation of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industries in Islamabad the premier told the delegation that the macro indicators are showing improvement within 16 months. Besides, the record 40 per cent increase in the stock exchange also manifested investors’ trust.

The Prime Minister said the local currency is getting stable, which would further stabilize the prices as well as the economy, the Radio Pakistan reported.

He assured the delegation that the government is making all-out efforts to make the Pakistani products compete their rivals from other countries for the benefit of the country’s trading community.