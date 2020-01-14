Landslide kills 59 in Azad Kashmir's Neelam Valley

MIRPUR – Nearly sixty people have so far been killed and scores of other injured in landsliding and avalanche over fifteen villages of Azad Jammu and Kashmir's JKNeelum Valley, .

Forty two injured people were shifted to nearby hospitals, the Radio Pakistan reports.

According to available data, 56 houses are fully destroyed.

Teams of NDMA and other relevant departments are carrying out relief operation in affected areas.

The people affected from the disaster are being provided food, blankets and medicine.