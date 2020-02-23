Nine injured after gas leakage blast at Raiwind seminary
Web Desk
11:42 AM | 23 Feb, 2020
Nine injured after gas leakage blast at Raiwind seminary
Share

LAHORE - At least nine people were injured in a gas leakage explosion at a seminary located near seminary on Saturday night. 

The incident happened in adjacent area to Yousaf Barkat Mosque where gas leakage caused a blast due to short circuit when a man tried to turned on a light. 

Following the incident, police and rescue officials reached the site and shifted the injured to hospitals.

Five people were given first medical aid and they are in stable condition. One victim has been shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital while three people who are in critical condition have been shifted to Jinnah Hospital.

More From This Category
'Pakistan to be out of FATF’s gray list soon ...
11:49 PM | 23 Feb, 2020
AIOU extends admissions date of Matric, FA till ...
07:27 PM | 23 Feb, 2020
Pakistan likely to start registering Madaris from ...
04:24 PM | 23 Feb, 2020
Kashmiri Women Resistance Day observed on both ...
03:27 PM | 23 Feb, 2020
Pakistan will always stand with Morocco in ...
02:40 PM | 23 Feb, 2020
PM Imran kicks off Pakistan's largest forest ...
02:25 PM | 23 Feb, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Amir Khan, Faryal Makhdoom welcome first baby boy
03:07 PM | 23 Feb, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr