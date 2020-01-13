US-Iran tension: FM Qureshi arrives in Saudi Arabia
RIYADH - Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi arrived in Saudi Arabia's capital Riyadh on second leg of his two-nation tour aimed at diffusing tensions in the region.
On his arrival at King Khalid International Airport, the foreign minister was received by Saudi deputy protocol minister Azam ul Yaqeen, Pakistan's envoy to Saudi Arabia Raja Ali Ejaz and senior officials.
Qureshi will meet his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal Bin Farhan Al Saud and discuss regional developments in the wake of recent tensions between the United States and Iran.
A day earlier, Qureshi visited Tehran where he held separate meetings with President Rouhani, Foreign Minister Jawad Zarif and Governor General of Mashad, Khorasan Razavi and presented Pakistan's firm stance on not siding with any conflict, but peace.
