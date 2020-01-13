US-Iran tension: FM Qureshi arrives in Saudi Arabia 
Web Desk
06:21 PM | 13 Jan, 2020
US-Iran tension: FM Qureshi arrives in Saudi Arabia 
Share

RIYADH - Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi arrived in Saudi Arabia's capital Riyadh on second leg of his two-nation tour aimed at diffusing tensions in the region.

On his arrival at King Khalid International Airport, the foreign minister was received by Saudi deputy protocol minister Azam ul Yaqeen, Pakistan's envoy to Saudi Arabia Raja Ali Ejaz and senior officials.

Qureshi will meet his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal Bin Farhan Al Saud and discuss regional developments in the wake of recent tensions between the United States and Iran.

A day earlier, Qureshi visited Tehran where he held separate meetings with President Rouhani, Foreign Minister Jawad Zarif and Governor General of Mashad, Khorasan Razavi and presented Pakistan's firm stance on not siding with any conflict, but peace.

FM Qureshi reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to ... 08:26 AM | 13 Jan, 2020

TEHRAN – Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi apprised Iranian President Dr Hassan Rouhani about Pakistan's ...

More From This Category
Govt ads case: Ex-PM Gillani to be indicted on ...
09:36 PM | 13 Jan, 2020
Ailing Nawaz Sharif's dinner with family at ...
08:40 PM | 13 Jan, 2020
PM Imran vows to eliminate elements causing ...
07:53 PM | 13 Jan, 2020
Musharraf lauds LHC decision of overturning death ...
07:20 PM | 13 Jan, 2020
US-Iran tension: FM Qureshi arrives in Saudi ...
06:21 PM | 13 Jan, 2020
LHC rules special court in Musharraf case was ...
05:30 PM | 13 Jan, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
The best shows and movies on Netflix right now
03:49 PM | 13 Jan, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr