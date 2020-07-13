Esra Bilgic trolled for wearing an ‘inappropriate’ outfit
Share
Ertugrul star Esra Bilgic has gained immense popularity in Pakistan. From magazine covers to ambassadorship, the Turkish beauty has the entire nation swooning.
However, considering the fact that majority of our country is conservative, the glitzy and glamorous aspect of these stars life is not their cup of tea.
Bilgic has become the latest female celebrity to fall prey to online trolls for wearing an “inappropriate outfit” in a recent Instagram post.
While many people thought that Bilgic should be “ashamed” of donning “revealing clothes”, others came out in her support saying that it’s her choice and she’s free to wear whatever she likes!
Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!
- Coronavirus immunity may disappear in only few months after ...12:00 AM | 14 Jul, 2020
- Sony Invest $250 Million in Epic Games11:25 PM | 13 Jul, 2020
- Coronavirus — Pilgrims without Hajj permit to be slapped with heavy ...11:11 PM | 13 Jul, 2020
- Pakistan nears 253,000 cases of coronavirus – 5,304 confirmed dead11:00 PM | 13 Jul, 2020
- Pakistan’s first underground water reservoir system starts launched ...10:12 PM | 13 Jul, 2020
- Esra Bilgic trolled for wearing an ‘inappropriate’ outfit06:58 PM | 13 Jul, 2020
- Shoaib Akhtar, Shahid Afridi wish the Bachchan family a speedy ...02:11 PM | 13 Jul, 2020
-
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020