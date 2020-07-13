Esra Bilgic trolled for wearing an ‘inappropriate’ outfit

Ertugrul star Esra Bilgic has gained immense popularity in Pakistan. From magazine covers to ambassadorship, the Turkish beauty has the entire nation swooning.

However, considering the fact that majority of our country is conservative, the glitzy and glamorous aspect of these stars life is not their cup of tea.

Bilgic has become the latest female celebrity to fall prey to online trolls for wearing an “inappropriate outfit” in a recent Instagram post.

While many people thought that Bilgic should be “ashamed” of donning “revealing clothes”, others came out in her support saying that it’s her choice and she’s free to wear whatever she likes!

