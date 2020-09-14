Stop deviating and victim-blaming: Anoushey Ashraf

The horrendous motorway incident has propagated a wave of terror and rage across the nation.

The the series of rape cases that have surfaced recently have sparked a conversation on women's safety and many people have come forward to share their instances of facing sexual harassment in public spaces.

The ONE time I had my behind pinched at the market was when I was covered from head to toe, dupatta on, zero makeup and oil in my hair...RAPISTS rape people, not outfits. Save the behayai rant for another day please. Stop deviating and victim blaming! #MotowayIncident — Anoushey Ashraf (@Anoushey_a) September 13, 2020

Actor Anoushey Ashraf, on social media,has also shared her own experience of being harassed at a market. “The one time I had my behind pinched at the market was when I was covered from head to toe, dupatta on, zero makeup and oil in my hair,” she revealed.

"Rapists rape people, not outfits," continued Ashraf, requesting people to stop victim-blaming or shaming. "Save the behayai rant for another day, please. Stop deviating and victim-blaming!" she said.

Women are at risk in Pakistan and the public has come together as one to demand adequate protection for women who fear their safety in this country.

