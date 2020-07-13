Malala Yousafzai turns 23

01:48 PM | 13 Jul, 2020
Malala Yousafzai turns 23
Nobel laureate and peace activist Malala Yousafzai celebrated her 23rd birthday on July 12 with close friends and family.

The birthday girl, family, friends and tons of cheerful vibes practically sum up Malala's happy day as she took to Instagram to share the pictures. "Chapter 23! Ready for a quarter-life crisis," read the caption.

Many prominent personalities from across the globe wished Yousafzai.

Her birthday has become a little extra special as United Nations has declared July 12 as Malala Day in honour of the young activist. Malala, youngest Nobel peace prize recipient, has always been a strong advocate of girls education and women empowerment.

She recently graduated from Oxford University with a degree in Economics.

