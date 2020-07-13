Malala Yousafzai turns 23

Nobel laureate and peace activist Malala Yousafzai celebrated her 23rd birthday on July 12 with close friends and family.

The birthday girl, family, friends and tons of cheerful vibes practically sum up Malala's happy day as she took to Instagram to share the pictures. "Chapter 23! Ready for a quarter-life crisis," read the caption.

Many prominent personalities from across the globe wished Yousafzai.

Wishing a wonderful birthday to @Malala! As we celebrate #MalalaDay, let’s not simply be in awe of her accomplishments. Let’s join her inspiring work for education and do our part to support the extraordinary talents and potential of girls around the world. pic.twitter.com/fB64F1oNHN — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) July 12, 2020

This #MalalaDay, let’s celebrate her triumph over adversity and relentless drive to put girls' education on the global agenda, inspiring millions around the world.



Happy birthday @Malala! pic.twitter.com/wxSzc2hBiD — Mayor of London (gov.uk/coronavirus) (@MayorofLondon) July 12, 2020

Her birthday has become a little extra special as United Nations has declared July 12 as Malala Day in honour of the young activist. Malala, youngest Nobel peace prize recipient, has always been a strong advocate of girls education and women empowerment.

She recently graduated from Oxford University with a degree in Economics.

