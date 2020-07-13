Shoaib Akhtar, Shahid Afridi wish the Bachchan family a speedy recovery

Legendary Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan and his family have contracted the novel coronavirus. The actor confirmed the news via Twitter on Saturday.

"I have tested Covid positive... shifted to hospital," Bachchan announced.

All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested ! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 11, 2020

"All that has been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested!" he said.

Abhishek, Aishwarya & daughter Aradhya Bachchan tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday. Big B’s wife, Jaya Bachan is the only family member who tested negative for the disease.

Several prominent personalities from Bollywood and Pakistan have sent their best wishes to the actor and his family.

Former Pakistani bowler Shoaib Akhtar tweeted to wish Bachchan a speedy recovery. "Get well soon Amit Ji. Prayers for a speedy recovery," the former bowler tweeted.

Get well soon Amit Ji @SrBachchan Prayers for a speedy recovery. https://t.co/s2VIq1SRh5 — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) July 11, 2020

Shahid Afridi also took to social media to send his prayers to the veteran, "Best wishes for Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan. Hope you recover well and soon."

Best wishes for @SrBachchan and @juniorbachchan . Hope you recover well and soon. — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) July 12, 2020

