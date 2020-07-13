Shoaib Akhtar, Shahid Afridi wish the Bachchan family a speedy recovery

02:11 PM | 13 Jul, 2020
Shoaib Akhtar, Shahid Afridi wish the Bachchan family a speedy recovery
Share

Legendary Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan and his family have contracted the novel coronavirus. The actor confirmed the news via Twitter on Saturday.

"I have tested Covid positive... shifted to hospital," Bachchan announced.

"All that has been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested!" he said.

Abhishek, Aishwarya & daughter Aradhya Bachchan tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday. Big B’s wife, Jaya Bachan is the only family member who tested negative for the disease.

Several prominent personalities from Bollywood and Pakistan have sent their best wishes to the actor and his family.

Former Pakistani bowler Shoaib Akhtar tweeted to wish Bachchan a speedy recovery. "Get well soon Amit Ji. Prayers for a speedy recovery," the former bowler tweeted. 

Shahid Afridi also took to social media to send his prayers to the veteran, "Best wishes for Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan. Hope you recover well and soon."

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!

More From This Category
Danish Taimoor pens an emotional birthday note ...
07:25 PM | 13 Jul, 2020
Esra Bilgic trolled for wearing an ...
06:58 PM | 13 Jul, 2020
Shoaib Akhtar, Shahid Afridi wish the Bachchan ...
02:11 PM | 13 Jul, 2020
Malala Yousafzai turns 23
01:48 PM | 13 Jul, 2020
Hania Aamir reveals she's not in a relationship ...
12:40 PM | 13 Jul, 2020
Ayyan Ali will be releasing seven new songs this ...
12:06 PM | 13 Jul, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Danish Taimoor pens an emotional birthday note for his daughter Hoorain
07:25 PM | 13 Jul, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr