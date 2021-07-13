Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates on 13 July 2021
09:40 AM | 13 Jul, 2021
Share
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on July 13, 2021 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:30 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|158
|159.36
|Euro
|EUR
|186
|188
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|217.50
|220.50
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|42
|42.50
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|41.50
|42.50
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|118
|120
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|386.70
|388.70
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|125
|127
|China Yuan
|CNY
|23.50
|23.65
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|23.20
|23.50
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|16.65
|16.90
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.03
|2.10
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.41
|1.44
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|481.50
|484
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|36.50
|36.85
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|96.25
|96.95
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|17.45
|17.70
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|392.50
|394.50
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|39.50
|40.10
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|115.50
|117.50
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|17.80
|18.05
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|159
|159.90
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|4.80
|4.90
- Success journey of a young Pakistani entrepreneur Usman Afzal in ...10:54 AM | 13 Jul, 2021
- Kashmir Martyrs Day: PM Imran pays tribute to Kashmiris for their ...10:08 AM | 13 Jul, 2021
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...09:40 AM | 13 Jul, 2021
- Pakistan logs 1,590 new Covid infections, 21 deaths in past 24 hours09:13 AM | 13 Jul, 2021
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 13 July 202108:43 AM | 13 Jul, 2021
Are Female Hygiene products safe in Pakistan?
11:00 PM | 12 Jul, 2021
- Hania Aamir gives fans major fitness goals in new workout video11:38 PM | 12 Jul, 2021
- Watch – Imran Ashraf enthralls fans with his melodious voice11:50 PM | 12 Jul, 2021
- Feroze Khan thanks everyone for making his birthday special06:45 PM | 12 Jul, 2021
- World’s most powerful passports in 2021: Where does Pakistan stand?03:35 PM | 7 Jul, 2021
- 16 Pakistani universities among Asia's top 50002:36 PM | 8 Jun, 2021
- Famous figures who survived serious plane incidents07:21 PM | 29 May, 2021
- Best anti-aging foods to look younger09:47 PM | 18 May, 2021