COAS Bajwa directs all-out efforts to provide relief to Karachi rains' victims

RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa has directed the Karachi Corps to ensure all-out efforts and utilize every single resource for bringing comfort to the people affected by the heavy rains.

COAS gave the direction after reaching Karachi directly from Saudi Arabia and having an aerial view of the city to oversee the impact of urban flooding due to recent heavy spell of rains, ISPR said in a statement.

The Army Chief was briefed about the latest situation of flooding and the army’s complete support rendered to the civil administration in Karachi.

He appreciated the timely response of formations in aid of civil administration for rescue and relief efforts.

More than two dozen people lost their lives in rain-related incidents as monsoon rains lashed Pakistan’s southeastern region while many areas were still inundated, Sindh Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) said.

The Sindh government has imposed a rain emergency in the provincial capital yesterday after several areas were flooded with rainwater, leaving residents stranded for hours.

Port city Karachi will likely receive more torrential rains from Thursday under the new weather system, the Pakistan Meteorological Department said in a recent alert. The torrential rains will continue till July 18.

Amid the intermittent rains, the death toll in Sindh capital increased to 14, with 4 people passing away in electrocution incidents. Two people were reportedly drowned in the Malir river and Gadap river and one labor died in Korangi.