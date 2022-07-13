Pakistani cinemas see some hit movies on Eidul Adha

Pakistani cinemas welcomed some hit movies this Eidul Adha.

Needless to say, London Nahi Jaunga, Quaid E Azam Zindabad, Lafangey and Thor: Love & Thunder set Pakistani cinemas on fire.

While raving reviews for these movies have been storming the internet, speculations about the business of these tentpole films are still under discussion.

Even though the filmmakers hope for a healthy share of Eid box office for local releases, the business cycle of the Pakistani box office has been going through a mixed-phase since Eidul Fitr.

Nevertheless, the makers and cast of London Nahi Jaunga and Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad are not too worried about the clash. All have welcomed multiple releases in the cinema and are hoping for a healthy competition.

Ace filmmaker Nadeem Baig explained that local films don't have competition. "This is what we have learnt in the last few years that in Pakistan where films are being produced sparsely and the challenges that we have from cinemas, distribution, recovery and all of that, we do have a competition but we support one another as well. We need to collectively produce more films."

"I don't think there's an issue with Thor releasing on Eid. Thor can come and it should release on the same date. But the thing is that it is the local films that will run the Pakistani cinema. They should have visibility and the screen distribution should be fair as well."

Superstar Humayun Saeed shared that they're always said to be 'competing' with Nabeel at the box office. "When we released Punjab Nahi Jaungi, they had Na Maloom Afraad, when we had Jawani Phir Nahi Ani 2, they had Load Wedding and we also had Hamza Ali Abbasi's Parwaaz Hai Junoon. But all films did well."

Fans and the entertainment vicinity are hopeful for interesting times ahead for the industry and hope that all Eid releases perform well.