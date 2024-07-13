India beat Pakistan in World Championship of Legends final

The India Champions beat Pakistan Champions in the final match of the World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2024 at Edgbaston Stadium in Birmingham on Saturday.

Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat first. They set a 157-run target for India. Chasing the target, India achieved the required number of runs in 19.1 overs at the loss of 5 wickets.

Pakistan have been impressive throughout WCL 2024, losing only one match, which was their final group game against South Africa. Led by Younis Khan, the Green Shirts defeated Australia, India, England, and the West Indies in the group stage, showcasing top form.

In the semi-final against the West Indies, Pakistan set a target of 199 runs. Their bowlers then delivered a brilliant performance, propelling the team to the final by restricting the West Indies to 178 runs. Sohail Khan was the standout performer, taking four wickets.

India reached the semi-final due to a better Net Run Rate (NRR) than South Africa, having won only two of their five group matches. In the semi-final against Australia, India delivered a dominant performance, securing an 86-run victory.

Chasing a massive 255-run target, Australia struggled as the Indian bowlers controlled the game from the start. Australia concluded their innings at 168-7 in the allocated overs, falling short of the target.

Pakistan squad:

Kamran Akmal, Misbah-ul-Haq, Younis Khan, Shoaib Malik, Sohaib Maqsood, Sharjeel Khan, Umar Akmal, Abdul Razzaq, Shahid Afridi, Muhammad Hafeez, Aamer Yamin, Wahab Riaz, Saeed Ajmal

India squad:

Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Yusuf Pathan, Robin Uthappa, Naman Ojha, Saurabh Tiwary, Gurkeerat Mann, Yuvraj Singh, Irfan Pathan, RP Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Vinay Kumar, Rahul Shukla