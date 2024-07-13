What will be the new Petrol, Diesel prices in Pakistan from July 16?

KARACHI – Pakistanis brace for another blow as price of petrol and diesel are expected to increase for the second half of July.

Reports in local media claimed chance for another increase in petrol and diesel prices from July 16.

The price of petrol per liter is said to increase by around Rs7.68, while diesel per liter is expected to go up by Rs3.72. These new prices will be in effect for the next two weeks.

With the implementation of new rates, the per liter price of petrol will hit Rs273.29, and diesel will be Rs281.17 per liter.

In the last fortnight's review, the government of Pakistan jacked up the price of petrol by Rs7.45 per liter, setting the per liter price of petrol at Rs265.61.