What will be the new Petrol, Diesel prices in Pakistan from July 16?

Web Desk
10:02 AM | 13 Jul, 2024
What will be the new Petrol, Diesel prices in Pakistan from July 16?
Source: File Photo

KARACHI – Pakistanis brace for another blow as price of petrol and diesel are expected to increase for the second half of July.

Reports in local media claimed chance for another increase in petrol and diesel prices from July 16.

The price of petrol per liter is said to increase by around Rs7.68, while diesel per liter is expected to go up by Rs3.72. These new prices will be in effect for the next two weeks.

With the implementation of new rates, the per liter price of petrol will hit Rs273.29, and diesel will be Rs281.17 per liter.

In the last fortnight's review, the government of Pakistan jacked up the price of petrol by Rs7.45 per liter, setting the per liter price of petrol at Rs265.61.

What will be the new Petrol, Diesel prices in Pakistan from July 16?

Electricity commercial unit rates rise to Rs77.15 Per Unit as cabinet ...

Surge in gold prices: Global and local markets experience significant rise

Forex

US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal Rate in Pakistan Today Open Market Rates - 13 July 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 13, 2024 (Saturday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 279.8 for buying and 280.75 for selling. Euro's buying rate moves up to 301.25 and selling rate is 303.15.

British Pound rate is 355.15 for buying, and 358.65for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 76.5 and Saudi Riyal lowered to 73.65.

Currency Rates Today

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.8 280.75
Euro EUR 40.05 40.45
UK Pound Sterling GBP 355.15 358.65
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.5 77.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.65 74.37
Australian Dollar AUD 184.55 186.35
Bahrain Dinar BHD 741 749
Canadian Dollar CAD 203.75 205.75
China Yuan CNY 38.35 38.75
Danish Krone DKK 40.05 40.45
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.7 36.05
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.43
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.25 917.35
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.95 59.75
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.24 171.24
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.04 26.34
Omani Riyal OMR 722.87 730.89
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.39 77.09
Singapore Dollar SGD 202 204
Swedish Korona SEK 26.5 26.8
Swiss Franc CHF 309.15 311.65
Thai Bhat THB 7.5 7.65

