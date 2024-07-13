What will be the new Petrol, Diesel prices in Pakistan from July 16?

KARACHI – Pakistanis brace for another blow as price of petrol and diesel are expected to increase for the second half of July.
Reports in local media claimed chance for another increase in petrol and diesel prices from July 16.
The price of petrol per liter is said to increase by around Rs7.68, while diesel per liter is expected to go up by Rs3.72. These new prices will be in effect for the next two weeks.
With the implementation of new rates, the per liter price of petrol will hit Rs273.29, and diesel will be Rs281.17 per liter.
In the last fortnight's review, the government of Pakistan jacked up the price of petrol by Rs7.45 per liter, setting the per liter price of petrol at Rs265.61.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 13, 2024 (Saturday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 279.8 for buying and 280.75 for selling. Euro's buying rate moves up to 301.25 and selling rate is 303.15.
British Pound rate is 355.15 for buying, and 358.65for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 76.5 and Saudi Riyal lowered to 73.65.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.8
|280.75
|Euro
|EUR
|40.05
|40.45
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355.15
|358.65
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.5
|77.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.65
|74.37
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.55
|186.35
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741
|749
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.75
|205.75
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.35
|38.75
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.05
|40.45
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.7
|36.05
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.25
|917.35
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.95
|59.75
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.24
|171.24
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.5
|26.8
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.15
|311.65
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.5
|7.65
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.