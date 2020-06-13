I hope all rapists rot in hell: Hania Amir
LAHORE - One of the big questions around rape culture and hate crimes is the following: Why don’t the victims come forward? Why do they remain silent?
Many reasons are involved that contribute to the decision of not reporting, but there is a common thread that links many of them.
Victims and survivors choose to stay silent because we, as a society, are silent. When it comes to supporting justice and punishing criminals, we are silent. When we should be speaking out against rape and sexual assault, we are silent. When we witness victim-blaming or exploitive behaviour happening right in front of us, we CHOOSE to remain silent.
But not anymore. Hania Aamir decided to voice her opinion on the matter and her fans stand with her.
a thought. I hope all rapists and men/ women who think it’s okay to make a woman/ man/ transgender feel uncomfortable and violated rot in hell— Hania Aamir (@realhaniahehe) June 12, 2020
The actor-turned-vlogger, Hania took to Twitter to share her 5 AM thoughts, writing, “A thought. I hope all rapists and men/women who think it’s okay to make a woman/man/transgender feel uncomfortable and violated rot in hell.”
Many people agreed with the Dil Ruba actress as more and more cases of rape, hate crimes and gendered biases reigning continue to emerge about in our country.
They will!!!— Mehvish (@mehvish_shafiq) June 12, 2020
proud to be a fan of you😍 @realhaniahehe— Salman Haider (@salmanhaider521) June 12, 2020
This girl is truly very intellectual and has practical inside on several issues— IJalu (@IJalu1) June 12, 2020
Well said— Bakhtawar Umer (@BakhtawarUmer2) June 12, 2020
We surely agree with Hania, do you?
Share your thoughts in the comments section below and stay tuned for more!
