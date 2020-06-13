WAPDA House building closed after 30 employees test positive for coronavirus
12:41 PM | 13 Jun, 2020
Share
LAHORE – WAPDA House building has been closed after 30 of its employees tested positive for novel coronavirus.
According to a notification issued by WAPDA secretary, the WAPDA House building has been closed for nine days, from June 13 to June 21 and all officers will work from home ensuring their availability on telephone. Furthermore, important meetings will be held at Sunny View office.
The security and administration officials have been directed to disinfect by spraying the building.
- Pakistan utilizing all resources to eradicate COVID-19: FM Qureshi08:30 AM | 14 Jun, 2020
- Smart lockdown imposed in 1,292 areas of Pakistan in 24 hours, NCOC ...11:32 PM | 13 Jun, 2020
- Pakistan to witness annual solar eclipse on June 2111:16 PM | 13 Jun, 2020
- PM Imran in Lahore to review Punjab's action against locust, ...10:44 PM | 13 Jun, 2020
-
- Designer Maheen Khan tests positive for Covid-1902:28 PM | 13 Jun, 2020
- Gohar Rasheed and Faryal Mehmood pair up for a film based on lockdown02:06 PM | 13 Jun, 2020
- Nadia Jamil demands justice for Zohra Shah01:33 PM | 13 Jun, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020