WAPDA House building closed after 30 employees test positive for coronavirus

LAHORE – WAPDA House building has been closed after 30 of its employees tested positive for novel coronavirus.

According to a notification issued by WAPDA secretary, the WAPDA House building has been closed for nine days, from June 13 to June 21 and all officers will work from home ensuring their availability on telephone. Furthermore, important meetings will be held at Sunny View office.

The security and administration officials have been directed to disinfect by spraying the building.