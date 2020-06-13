PM Imran chairs special meeting over locust situation, coronavirus in Lahore
Share
LAHORE - Prime Minister Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar discussed coronavirus and locust situation in the Punjab province.
According to details, the prime minister chaired a special session at Chief Minister House, where the Punjab CM briefed the premier over ease in lockdown restriction, SOPs and locust situation.
The performance report of Punjab government ministers will also be evaluated by the prime minister during the meeting.
Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar will also brief PM Khan on the provincial budget for the fiscal year 2020-21.
The prime minister is also scheduled to chair an important meeting of Punjab corona cabinet committee.
The PM will also hold separate meetings with Governor Punjab Chaudhry Sarwar and provincial ministers.
Prime Minister Imran is in Lahore on a two-day-long visit
- Pakistan utilizing all resources to eradicate COVID-19: FM Qureshi08:30 AM | 14 Jun, 2020
- Smart lockdown imposed in 1,292 areas of Pakistan in 24 hours, NCOC ...11:32 PM | 13 Jun, 2020
- Pakistan to witness annual solar eclipse on June 2111:16 PM | 13 Jun, 2020
- PM Imran in Lahore to review Punjab's action against locust, ...10:44 PM | 13 Jun, 2020
-
- Designer Maheen Khan tests positive for Covid-1902:28 PM | 13 Jun, 2020
- Gohar Rasheed and Faryal Mehmood pair up for a film based on lockdown02:06 PM | 13 Jun, 2020
- Nadia Jamil demands justice for Zohra Shah01:33 PM | 13 Jun, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020