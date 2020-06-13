PM Imran chairs special meeting over locust situation, coronavirus in Lahore 

LAHORE - Prime Minister Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar discussed coronavirus and locust situation in the Punjab province.

According to details, the prime minister chaired a special session at Chief Minister House, where the Punjab CM briefed the premier over ease in lockdown restriction, SOPs and locust situation.

The performance report of Punjab government ministers will also be evaluated by the prime minister during the meeting.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar will also brief PM Khan on the provincial budget for the fiscal year 2020-21.

The prime minister is also scheduled to chair an important meeting of Punjab corona cabinet committee.

The PM will also hold separate meetings with Governor Punjab Chaudhry Sarwar and provincial ministers.

Prime Minister Imran is in Lahore on a two-day-long visit