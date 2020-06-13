PM Imran chairs special meeting over locust situation, coronavirus in Lahore 
Web Desk
01:35 PM | 13 Jun, 2020
PM Imran chairs special meeting over locust situation, coronavirus in Lahore 
Share

LAHORE - Prime Minister Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar discussed coronavirus and locust situation in the Punjab province.

According to details, the prime minister chaired a special session at Chief Minister House, where the Punjab CM briefed the premier over ease in lockdown restriction, SOPs and locust situation.

The performance report of Punjab government ministers will also be evaluated by the prime minister during the meeting.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar will also brief PM Khan on the provincial budget for the fiscal year 2020-21.

The prime minister is also scheduled to chair an important meeting of Punjab corona cabinet committee.

The PM will also hold separate meetings with Governor Punjab Chaudhry Sarwar and provincial ministers.

Prime Minister Imran is in Lahore on a two-day-long visit

More From This Category
Pakistan utilizing all resources to eradicate ...
08:30 AM | 14 Jun, 2020
Smart lockdown imposed in 1,292 areas of Pakistan ...
11:32 PM | 13 Jun, 2020
Pakistan to witness annual solar eclipse on June ...
11:16 PM | 13 Jun, 2020
PM Imran in Lahore to review Punjab's action ...
10:44 PM | 13 Jun, 2020
COAS Bajwa inquires after health of Shahid Afridi
09:24 PM | 13 Jun, 2020
Smart lockdowns in Islamabad areas amid ...
08:39 PM | 13 Jun, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Mahira Khan finally opens up about being in love
10:15 PM | 13 Jun, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr