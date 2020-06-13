US warns against spoilers as intra-Afghan negotiations draw closer
US warns against spoilers as intra-Afghan negotiations draw closer
WASHINGTON - United States (US) has welcomed the positive developments leading to imminent start of intra-Afghan talks, after the Taliban indicated that negotiations could commence within a week.

In a series of tweets, US special envoy for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad hailed the ongoing prisoner exchanges that are prerequisite for the negotiations.

He urged all sides to start the talks immediately and prevent spoilers from undermining the process & betraying the hopes and yearning of Afghan people for peace.

He said intra-Afghan talks are a key objective of the US’ diplomacy.

