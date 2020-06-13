US warns against spoilers as intra-Afghan negotiations draw closer

WASHINGTON - United States (US) has welcomed the positive developments leading to imminent start of intra-Afghan talks, after the Taliban indicated that negotiations could commence within a week.

In a series of tweets, US special envoy for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad hailed the ongoing prisoner exchanges that are prerequisite for the negotiations.

(3/4) We welcome the Taliban statement specifying they will participate in IAN within one week of the prisoner release commitment outlined in our agreement. Although many practical details need to be worked out, these developments are all very positive. — U.S. Special Representative Zalmay Khalilzad (@US4AfghanPeace) June 11, 2020

He urged all sides to start the talks immediately and prevent spoilers from undermining the process & betraying the hopes and yearning of Afghan people for peace.

He said intra-Afghan talks are a key objective of the US’ diplomacy.