FM Qureshi holds PML-N responsible for spoiling Kulbhushan Jadhav’s case

ISLAMABAD – Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Sunday slammed Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz for spoiling convicted Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav's case.

Speaking at a presser in his hometown Multan, the PTI leader said ‘We are implementing the recommendations of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) and we took measures on their advice. Adding that, ‘the government believes in accountability, not revenge.’

Qureshi went on to say that ‘we won't disrespect people and will giving everyone a chance to defend themselves. India is against giving Kulbushan consular access and wants to take us back to the international court.’

Expressing his hope for the future, he added that ‘we hope the opposition won't be ignorant and will recognise India's conspiracies.’

On June 10, the National Assembly of Pakistan approved the International Court of Justice (ICJ) Review and Re-consideration Ordinance 2020, which is related to Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav, amid ruckus created by the Opposition.

A bill for the ordinance, which provides the Indian spy a facility to file an appeal in a high court against his death sentence, was tabled by Federal Law Minister Farogh Naseem. The bill also gives right of appeal to other foreign prisoners.