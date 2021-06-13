Amna clinches double crowns in 1st PTF Development Series Jr Tennis Tournament

Sensational Amna Ali Qayum claimed double crowns in the 1st PTF Development Series Junior National Ranking Tennis Tournament 2021 at the PTF Complex, Islamabad on late Friday.

According to PTF spokesman, in the girls’ under-18 final, Amna Ali Qayum thumped Sheeza Sajid 6-1, 6-2. She took the first set 6-1 and the second set one 6-2 to earn the U-18 title. She completed the brace of the titles by beating Fatima Ali Raja in the U-14 singles with a score of 4-0, 4-1.

After winning the title, delighted Amna said: “I am very glad to win the double crowns in this tournament. During the Covid-19 period, I worked very hard on my fitness and tried to keep me fit and active through regular practice. Now I am keen to continue my good performance throughout the year, and win a good number of national titles this year.”

In the boys’ u-18 singles semifinal, Nalain Abass outclassed Ahmed Nael Qureshi 6-1, 6-1 to look horns with Sami Zeb, who overpowered M Talha Khan 6-1, 6-1 in another semifinal. In boys’ singles u-16 semifinals, Uzair Khan beat M Huzaifa Khan 6-4, 6-3 in a high-quality semifinal clash and progressed to the final. The second semifinal was underway till the filing of this report.

In the boys/girls’ u-12 semifinals, Hamza Roman beat Nabeel Ali Qayum 4-1, 4-1 while Abubakar routed Amir Mazari 4-1, 4-0. In the boys/girls singles u-10 semifinals, Abdur Rehman beat Hajra Sohail 4-1, 4-2 while M Shayan thrashed Moazzam Babar 4-0, 4-0. In the boys/girls doubles u-12 semifinals, Amir Mazari/Hamza Roman toppled Lala Rukh/Mahrukh 4-0, 4-0.

To avoid the extreme weather conditions, the matches started at 4:30 pm and continued till 12:30 am under floodlights. The ITF Covid-19 SOPs are being strictly observed. No spectators are allowed to witness the matches as per government policy,” the PTF spokesman added.