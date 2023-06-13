Army deployed as cyclone Biparjoy heading towards Sindh coast

KARACHI – A strong cyclone is set to batter coastal areas of Pakistan this midweek, prompting civil, and military authorities to evacuate masses to safer places.

Amid the worrisome predictions from Met Office, reports suggest that Corps Commander Karachi, Lieutenant General Babar Iftikhar holds emergency meeting in Badin to review precautionary measures.

Several officials including Director General Rangers Sindh, General officer commanding Hyderabad and other authorities attended the meeting, and briefed Lt Gen Babar on the arrangements. The latter expressed satisfaction with the preparations of armed forces.

????Breaking News - #ISPR#PakistanArmy has been deployed to evacuate people from coastal areas due to danger of flooding and gale force winds by #CycloneBiparjoy Lieutenant General Babar Iftikhar, Commander 5 Corps Karachi, chairs an emergency meeting in Badin late at night DG… pic.twitter.com/y9FTcHFwh1 — Pakistan Armed Forces News ???????? (@PakistanFauj) June 12, 2023

Army troops were deployed in several places for rescue, and evacuation.

Met Office predicted that heavy rains with strong winds will lash Pakistan’s coastal areas along Sindh and Balochistan as severe cyclonic storm Biparjoy moved was now at a distance of around 500 kilometres south of the country’s largest city Karachi.

The strong cyclone could make landfall in Pakistan by midweek, and PMD warned of torrential rain, high waves and gusty winds. Sindh and Balochistan authorities in the region are keeping a close eye on this cyclone, while mass evacuations are underway as a precautionary measure.

Meanwhile, officials also warned of cloudbursts that occur in the Sindh capital Karachi when cyclonic storm Biparjoy hits the coast. It has been learnt that up to 60 millimetres of heavy downpour will be recorded in Karachi.