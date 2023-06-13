Search

KPK Budget 2023-24: Check all details here

Web Desk 11:13 AM | 13 Jun, 2023
Source: File Photo

PESHAWAR – The upcoming budget 2023-24 of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will be tabled in the provincial legislature in the coming days.

The interim government of the country’s northwestern region is reportedly preparing a four-month budget which an expected outlay of Rs 600 billion. The government has reportedly planned to earmark funds for the flagship Sehat Insaf Card.

KP government employees salaries increment 

It has been learnt that Azam Khan-led provincial government approved raise in salaries and pensions of all employees as the country is facing record inflation.

Last week, a meeting was held with Caretaker Chief Minister Muhammad Azam Khan which was attended by cabinet members and other top authorities.

Officials shared views on preliminary outlines of the financial budget and annual development program for the fiscal year 2023-24.

Earlier, reports suggest that KP interim government is facing serious challenges in finalising the upcoming budget amid lack of funds, and there is no major breakthrough that forced the provincial government to delay the budget. The centre owes nearly Rs200 billion to the province.

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee remains under pressure against the US dollar in the inter-bank market as economic uncertainty looms.

During the interbank trading, the local currency registered marginal losses against the greenback, moving down nearly Rs0.32 during the early hours of trading on Tuesday.

Before noon, the embattled rupee hovered at around 287.98, with a decline of Re0.24 percent.

On Monday, rupee faced back-to-back blows against the high-flying dollar, and the currency settled at 287.63 in the interbank.

All eyes are on the revival of IMF bailout funds as resumption of the IMF programme remains stalled since November last year, and the government is making desperate moves to salvage funds.

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 222,800 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs191,020.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs178,225 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 207,898.  

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

