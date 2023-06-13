KPK Budget 2023-24: Check all details here

PESHAWAR – The upcoming budget 2023-24 of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will be tabled in the provincial legislature in the coming days.

The interim government of the country’s northwestern region is reportedly preparing a four-month budget which an expected outlay of Rs 600 billion. The government has reportedly planned to earmark funds for the flagship Sehat Insaf Card.

KP government employees salaries increment

It has been learnt that Azam Khan-led provincial government approved raise in salaries and pensions of all employees as the country is facing record inflation.

Last week, a meeting was held with Caretaker Chief Minister Muhammad Azam Khan which was attended by cabinet members and other top authorities.

Officials shared views on preliminary outlines of the financial budget and annual development program for the fiscal year 2023-24.

Earlier, reports suggest that KP interim government is facing serious challenges in finalising the upcoming budget amid lack of funds, and there is no major breakthrough that forced the provincial government to delay the budget. The centre owes nearly Rs200 billion to the province.