3.6 magnitude of earthquake hits Chaman

By Web Desk
8:12 pm | Jun 13, 2025
CHAMAN – According to the Seismological Center, tremors of an earthquake were felt in Chaman district.

The center reported that the earthquake had a magnitude of 3.6 on the Richter scale.

The depth of the quake was recorded at 11 kilometers underground, with the epicenter located 15 kilometers northeast of Chaman.

The tremors caused panic among the people, who rushed out of their homes reciting Quranic verses. No immediate reports of damage or casualties were received.

It is worth noting that just a day earlier, tremors were also felt in Turbat and surrounding areas of Balochistan.

That earthquake had a magnitude of 4.8 and a depth of 25 kilometers, with the epicenter located 109 kilometers northeast of Turbat.

