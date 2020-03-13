Coronavirus fear: Sindh decides to close schools upto May 31 for summer vacation

KARACHI - Sindh government has decided to keep the educational institutions closed upto May 30, 2020 as this will be treated as summer vacation in order to halt deadly coronavirus spread.

The move came after Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah presiding over a special meeting of the Sindh Cabinet on Thursday. The meeting was attended by all the provincial ministers, advisors, chief secretary Mumtaz Shah, Chairman P&D M Waseem, secretaries of school education, colleges and university and boards and general administration, said a spokesman of the Sindh CM's House.

The chief minister said that he has been chairing Taskforce meeting on Coronavirus from the last 14 days. The Coronavirus has become an pandemic, therefore the government has to take drastic measures to contain it.

The cabinet after thorough discussion decided to close the schools upto May 30, 2020.

This would be treated as summer vacation. The schools would reopen June 1, 2020.

The cabinet also proposed to discourage every kind of gathering, including marriages, social and religious gatherings.

The cabinet members raised the issue of prisoners who meet their relatives during their hearing in the courts and then return to the crowded jails.

Earlier, Sindh CM's adviser Murtaza Wahab announced that all the remaining Pakistan Super League (PSL) Twenty20 cricket games in Karachi will be played without spectators from Friday.

Also, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said "it was important for us to act quickly to ensure that the wellbeing of all concerned is better protected” from the coronavirus outbreak but the Karachi Kings’ home game on Thursday against Lahore Qalanders went ahead with spectators.