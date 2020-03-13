NSC to discuss steps to prevent coronavirus outbreak today

ISLAMABAD - The National Security Committee (NSC) meeting is being held today to ponder over the steps to prevent outbreak of Coronavirus.

Talking to a private news channel, Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood said screening of eight hundred thousand masses has already been made at all airports of the country while some 19 Coronavirus cases have been detected.

Shafqat Mahmood said there are threats of Coronavirus globally, but the panic should not be created to make lives of people paralyze and miserable.

He said the Ministry of Education would launch a public awareness campaign to adopt precautionary measures to control Coronavirus cases.