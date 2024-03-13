Gold rates move up in Pakistan amid positive global cues

LAHORE – Gold rates in Pakistan saw another hike on Wednesday, as precious metal hovers around a six-month high.
Data shared by the Sarafa association shows a Rs1,800 increase in gold price on March 13, 2024. With latest surge, price of gold per tola in Pakistan moves to Rs228,300.
Meanwhile, the 10-gram gold price witnessed a Rs1,544 increase and the new price stands at Rs195,730.
Globally, the price of bullion now hovers at $2,179 after single-day hike of $18.
|Gold
|Price
|Gold per tola
|Rs228,300
|Gold per 10gm
|Rs195,730
Pakistani rupee remains unchanged against the US dollar in the open market on March 13, 2024 Wednesday.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279 for buying and 282.05 for selling.
Euro moves up to 305 for buying and 308 for selling while British Pound rate saw little decline. The new rate hovers around 354 for buying, and 358 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.9 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.15.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279
|282.05
|Euro
|EUR
|305
|308
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354
|358
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.9
|76.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.15
|74.9
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|742.5
|750.5
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207
|209.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.87
|39.27
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.92
|41.32
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.7
|36.05
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.9
|917.9
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.59
|60.19
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|172.19
|174.19
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.67
|26.97
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.15
|733.15
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.79
|77.49
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.27
|27.57
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|317.88
|320.38
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.88
|8.03
