Gold & Silver

Gold rates move up in Pakistan amid positive global cues

02:07 PM | 13 Mar, 2024
Gold rates move up in Pakistan amid positive global cues


LAHORE – Gold rates in Pakistan saw another hike on Wednesday, as precious metal hovers around a six-month high.

Data shared by the Sarafa association shows a Rs1,800 increase in gold price on March 13, 2024. With latest surge, price of gold per tola in Pakistan moves to Rs228,300.

Meanwhile, the 10-gram gold price witnessed a Rs1,544 increase and the new price stands at Rs195,730.

Globally, the price of bullion now hovers at $2,179 after single-day hike of $18.

Gold Rates Today in Pakistan

Gold  Price
Gold per tola Rs228,300
Gold per 10gm Rs195,730

Forex

Rupee exchange rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 13 Mar 2024 forex rates

Pakistani rupee remains unchanged against the US dollar in the open market on March 13, 2024 Wednesday.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279 for buying and 282.05 for selling.

Euro moves up to 305 for buying and 308 for selling while British Pound rate saw little decline. The new rate hovers around 354 for buying, and 358 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.9 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.15.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 13 March 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279 282.05
Euro EUR 305 308
UK Pound Sterling GBP 354 358
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.9 76.6
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.15 74.9
Australian Dollar AUD 181 183
Bahrain Dinar BHD 742.5 750.5
Canadian Dollar CAD 207 209.2
China Yuan CNY 38.87 39.27
Danish Krone DKK 40.92 41.32
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.7 36.05
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.1 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.9 917.9
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.59 60.19
New Zealand Dollar NZD 172.19 174.19
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.67 26.97
Omani Riyal OMR 725.15 733.15
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.79 77.49
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 27.27 27.57
Swiss Franc CHF 317.88 320.38
Thai Bhat THB 7.88 8.03

