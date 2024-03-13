Gold rates move up in Pakistan amid positive global cues

LAHORE – Gold rates in Pakistan saw another hike on Wednesday, as precious metal hovers around a six-month high.

Data shared by the Sarafa association shows a Rs1,800 increase in gold price on March 13, 2024. With latest surge, price of gold per tola in Pakistan moves to Rs228,300.

Meanwhile, the 10-gram gold price witnessed a Rs1,544 increase and the new price stands at Rs195,730.

Globally, the price of bullion now hovers at $2,179 after single-day hike of $18.

Gold Rates Today in Pakistan