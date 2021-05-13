American teenage girl pleads guilty in murder of Pakistani Uber Eats driver

An American teenage girl, one of the two suspects in the killing of a Pakistani immigrant Uber Eats driver in Washington DC, has pleaded guilty to the murder.

Two girls, 13 and 15, killed Mohammad Anwar, 66, during a carjacking attempt when he was delivering food to a customer on March 23 this year.

As she has confessed to the crime, the charges of armed carjacking, robbery and aggravated reckless driving have been dropped against the 15-year-old girl.

A court will hand him a sentence on June 4 and, as part of the deal, she will serve a maximum of six years, until she reaches the age of 21, a court spokesman told The Washington Post.

Meanwhile, the case against the 13-year-old will be heard by the court on May 17.

The two teenage girls had charged for killing a Pakistani origin Uber eats driver, who has been killed in an alleged carjacking bid.

Disturbing footage of the incident shows the late driver, Anwar, attempting to recover his Honda accord as a suspect dragging him alongside and crushing him against a fence.

A video posted on social media showed the encounter unfolding in a minute and a half, ending with Anwar’s Honda Accord on its side, the girls climbing out and a fatally injured Anwar sprawled and motionless on the sidewalk.

One of the suspects is from Columbia while the other hailed from Maryland. Both had been charged with murder and armed carjacking.

Earlier, the judge while hearing the case remarked that the two teens were a threat to the community and posed a flight risk so was detained until their next court appearance on 31 March.

Anwar, who lived in Virginia, was at his delivery job for an online food order when he got killed. He suffered numerous broken bones and severe head trauma to which he succumbed later.

The family of Anwar said ‘Anwar was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, uncle, and friend who always provided a smile when you needed one’ Adding that words cannot describe how our family is feeling currently. Devastation, confusion, shock, anger, heartache, and anguish are just a few that come to mind, the statement further added.

The niece of later Anwar has launched a fundraising campaign to help pay for a funeral for her uncle and as of Sunday, the GoFundMe had raised $430,000 after an early goal of $100,000.