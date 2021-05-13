Eid in occupied Kashmir marked under strict Indian curfew

Indian forces continued to impose strict curfew in areas of occupied Jammu and Kashmir to prevent people from offering Eid prayers on Thursday.

The roads were blocked with concertina wires to stop pedestrian as well as vehicular movement.

The Eid prayers could not be held at Dargah Hazratbal, historic Jamia Masjid and other masajid, shrines and eidgahs across the territory due to strict restrictions.

Indian troops arrested five family members including a young girl during cordon and search operations in Wahibugh area of Pulwama district on Eid day, reported KMS News.

The India troops also abused and harassed a photojournalist while he was covering the restrictions imposed by the occupation authorities in Saidakadal area of Srinagar.

Meanwhile, a report released by Kashmir Media Service on Eid-ul-Fiter day, today, said while the whole Muslim Ummah enjoyed the blessings of holy month of Ramadan, the Muslims of Indian occupied Kashmir continued to remain under India’s strict military siege and faced violent cordon and search operations by the troops.

The troops martyred 12 Kashmiris and injured over two dozen including photojournalists in 134 cordon and search operations during the month. In the same holy month, prominent Hurriyat leader Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai breathed his last in Udhampur jail, Jammu, due to inhuman conditions he was put to go through by the authorities.