'No pappian... no jhappian' – Saba Qamar reminds everyone of SOPs on 'Achanak Eid'

08:36 PM | 13 May, 2021
KARACHI – Pakistan’s popular celebrity Saba Qamar shared stunning pictures on her Instagram account on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, wishing fans Achanak (sudden) Eid and advising them to observe COVID-19 SOPs.

The Tamgha-e-Imtiaz holder actress reminded everyone that this is a no-kiss and no-hugs Eid as Pakistan battles with third wave of the pandemic.

She also asked Pakistanis to pray for the people of Palestine facing Israeli atrocities started spiraling out after Tel Aviv forces attacked worshippers during Ramadan in Al-Aqsa Mosque.

“Es Eid peh na pappiyan hoon gi na jhappiyan hoon gi. Sirf saadi Eid ho gi. Eid Mubarak to all of you! Lots of love and DONT forget your Palestinian Muslim brothers/sisters in your prayers!” she wrote.

The Digest writer sharing photo of Rs1000 currency note wrote caption as, “Meri Eidii”.

