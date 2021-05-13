Pakistan, India armies exchange sweets at LoC on Eid-ul-Fitr
Share
The border forces of nuclear-armed Pakistan and India exchanged sweets at different crossing points along the Line of Control on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.
Following an age-old tradition, sweets were exchanged between Pakistan and Indian armies at Titwal Crossing, Poonch-Rawlakot, and Mendhar-Hotspring check posts.
Eidul Fitr is being celebrated across Pakistan with great religious fervor while authorities have urged the masses to follow social distancing in view of the third wave of the pandemic.
The day dawned with special prayers for peace, progress, and prosperity at mosques and open-air congregations. Special prayers were also offered for Palestine and Indian Occupied Kashmir where people are subjected to oppression and brutality.
However, the Muslim community in India will celebrate the first day of Eid-ul-Fitr tomorrow (Friday) as moon was not sighted in the neighbouring country.
PM, president, political leaders greet nation on ... 11:22 AM | 13 May, 2021
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan, President Arif Alvi, and other state leaders Thursday extended their ...
-
-
- Eid in occupied Kashmir marked under strict Indian curfew07:40 PM | 13 May, 2021
- Pakistan, India armies exchange sweets at LoC on Eid-ul-Fitr06:38 PM | 13 May, 2021
- American teenage girl pleads guilty in murder of Pakistani Uber Eats ...06:22 PM | 13 May, 2021
-
- Rihanna, Hadid sisters among famous celebs speak up for Palestine in ...04:07 PM | 13 May, 2021
- Hania Aamir looks gorgeous in red Eid dress (VIDEO)02:59 PM | 13 May, 2021
- Top cricketers who married athletes09:20 PM | 8 May, 2021
- 10 Tips for Success during the Last Ashra of Ramadan08:26 PM | 7 May, 2021
- Stars who have insured their body parts07:06 PM | 4 May, 2021
- Best-dressed Stars at Oscars Red Carpet 202105:52 PM | 2 May, 2021