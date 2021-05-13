Pakistan, India armies exchange sweets at LoC on Eid-ul-Fitr

06:38 PM | 13 May, 2021
Pakistan, India armies exchange sweets at LoC on Eid-ul-Fitr
Share

The border forces of nuclear-armed Pakistan and India exchanged sweets at different crossing points along the Line of Control on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

Following an age-old tradition, sweets were exchanged between Pakistan and Indian armies at Titwal Crossing, Poonch-Rawlakot, and Mendhar-Hotspring check posts.

Eidul Fitr is being celebrated across Pakistan with great religious fervor while authorities have urged the masses to follow social distancing in view of the third wave of the pandemic.

The day dawned with special prayers for peace, progress, and prosperity at mosques and open-air congregations. Special prayers were also offered for Palestine and Indian Occupied Kashmir where people are subjected to oppression and brutality.

However, the Muslim community in India will celebrate the first day of Eid-ul-Fitr tomorrow (Friday) as moon was not sighted in the neighbouring country.

PM, president, political leaders greet nation on ... 11:22 AM | 13 May, 2021

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan, President Arif Alvi, and other state leaders Thursday extended their ...

More From This Category
Eid in occupied Kashmir marked under strict ...
07:40 PM | 13 May, 2021
American teenage girl pleads guilty in murder of ...
06:22 PM | 13 May, 2021
Pakistan stands with Palestine, PM Imran tells ...
05:50 PM | 13 May, 2021
OIC Group at UN adopts Pakistan' statement in ...
05:33 PM | 13 May, 2021
China urges UNSC to act on Israel-Palestinian ...
03:37 PM | 13 May, 2021
Pakistan Army Chief spends Eid with frontlines ...
02:16 PM | 13 May, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Palestinian actor Maisa Abd Elhadi shot, injured by Israeli police
09:05 PM | 13 May, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr