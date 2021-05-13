Pakistan, India armies exchange sweets at LoC on Eid-ul-Fitr

The border forces of nuclear-armed Pakistan and India exchanged sweets at different crossing points along the Line of Control on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

Following an age-old tradition, sweets were exchanged between Pakistan and Indian armies at Titwal Crossing, Poonch-Rawlakot, and Mendhar-Hotspring check posts.

Eidul Fitr is being celebrated across Pakistan with great religious fervor while authorities have urged the masses to follow social distancing in view of the third wave of the pandemic.

The day dawned with special prayers for peace, progress, and prosperity at mosques and open-air congregations. Special prayers were also offered for Palestine and Indian Occupied Kashmir where people are subjected to oppression and brutality.

However, the Muslim community in India will celebrate the first day of Eid-ul-Fitr tomorrow (Friday) as moon was not sighted in the neighbouring country.