11:22 AM | 13 May, 2021
PM, president, political leaders greet nation on Eid-ul-Fitr
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan, President Arif Alvi, and other state leaders Thursday extended their greeting on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr but urged the nation to follow SOPs to stem the spread of novel Covid-19.

The premier, in his message on Eid-ul-Fitr, greeted the nation on the festival and thanked Allah Almighty for blessing with the holy month of Ramadan. He said ‘the objective of making the believers pass through the exercise of patience and thankfulness was to realise others' sufferings and hunger’.

Adding that, ‘the realisation and compassion towards others was the real strength and identity of human society. The same feelings were also the characteristics of State of Madina, which we follow as our role model’.

In a separate message, President Dr Arif Alvi advised the nation to strictly adhere to the anti-COVID Standard Operating Procedures particularly not to shake hands and embrace each other during the festival to avert the massive outbreak of the deadly virus.

Anti-COVID precautions must not be ignored at any cost. The nation had showed discipline during the first two waves of the pandemic. I full hope that we can contain the massive spread of coronavirus, if we as a nation, show discipline during the third wave. Moreover, we should also pray to Allah Almighty to protect us from the threats posed by the pandemic, Alvi added.

Alvi also advised the people to share the festivities of Eid with the poor and needy people, and take special care of those who had been facing economic difficulties owing the pandemic.

Pakistan Peoples Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also extended Eid greetings to the nation, saying that he is praying for Kashmiri and Palestinian brothers on the special occasion. Unfortunately, people are deprived of traditional happiness due to the ongoing pandemic and spiraling inflation. The young Bhutto also appealed to people to celebrate Eid with simplicity.

Here are some greetings from other statesmen:

