PM, president, political leaders greet nation on Eid-ul-Fitr

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan, President Arif Alvi, and other state leaders Thursday extended their greeting on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr but urged the nation to follow SOPs to stem the spread of novel Covid-19.

The premier, in his message on Eid-ul-Fitr, greeted the nation on the festival and thanked Allah Almighty for blessing with the holy month of Ramadan. He said ‘the objective of making the believers pass through the exercise of patience and thankfulness was to realise others' sufferings and hunger’.

Heartiest wishes to the Muslims around the world for a happy and blessed #EidUlFitr



Remember! This Eid is different; as the world combats the pandemic.



Celebrate responsibly and ensure strict observance of SoPs.#StayHomeStaySafe pic.twitter.com/tkE6vcVl0f — Prime Minister's Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) May 12, 2021

Adding that, ‘the realisation and compassion towards others was the real strength and identity of human society. The same feelings were also the characteristics of State of Madina, which we follow as our role model’.

In a separate message, President Dr Arif Alvi advised the nation to strictly adhere to the anti-COVID Standard Operating Procedures particularly not to shake hands and embrace each other during the festival to avert the massive outbreak of the deadly virus.

صدرِ مملکت ڈاکٹر عارف علوی کا عید الفطر کے موقع پر قوم کے نام پیغام

عید کی خوشیوں میں کورونا وائرس کی وجہ سے معاشی تنگدستی کا شکار افراد کا خصوصی خیال رکھنے اور عید کے اجتماعات میں کورونا ایس او پیز پر مکمل طور پر عمل پیرا ہونے کی تلقین۔ pic.twitter.com/m7Yr16EFKo — The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) May 13, 2021

Anti-COVID precautions must not be ignored at any cost. The nation had showed discipline during the first two waves of the pandemic. I full hope that we can contain the massive spread of coronavirus, if we as a nation, show discipline during the third wave. Moreover, we should also pray to Allah Almighty to protect us from the threats posed by the pandemic, Alvi added.

Alvi also advised the people to share the festivities of Eid with the poor and needy people, and take special care of those who had been facing economic difficulties owing the pandemic.

Pakistan Peoples Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also extended Eid greetings to the nation, saying that he is praying for Kashmiri and Palestinian brothers on the special occasion. Unfortunately, people are deprived of traditional happiness due to the ongoing pandemic and spiraling inflation. The young Bhutto also appealed to people to celebrate Eid with simplicity.

ہم اپنے کشمیری،فلسطینی بھائیوں کیلئےعید پر دعاگو ہیں جو اپنی آزادی کیلئے ایک اور عید بھی مزاحمت کرتے ہوئے گزاررہے ہیں، اہلیان وطن کو عید مبارک گوپاکستان میں کرونا وائرس کی بڑھتی لہراور کمرتوڑ مہنگائی کی وجہ سےعوام روایتی خوشیوں سےمحروم رہے،گزارش ہے کہ عوام عید سادگی سے منائیں۔ https://t.co/yDhGM2810z — BilawalBhuttoZardari (@BBhuttoZardari) May 12, 2021

Here are some greetings from other statesmen:

عیدالفطر نماز کی ادائیگی کے بعد دعا کرتے ہوئے.

تمام اہل اسلام کو عید الفطر مبارک ہو 🌙 pic.twitter.com/tzoObLvXUx — Sheikh Rashid Ahmed (@ShkhRasheed) May 13, 2021

عید مبارک 🌙 — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) May 12, 2021

اہل وطن کو عید مبارک! pic.twitter.com/GH3ueiwUeq — Ahsan Iqbal (@betterpakistan) May 12, 2021

آپ سب کو میری اور میرے اہل خانہ کی طرف سے دلی عید الفطر مبارک! — Shehbaz Sharif (القدس في العيون) (@CMShehbaz) May 12, 2021