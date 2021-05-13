PM, president, political leaders greet nation on Eid-ul-Fitr
Share
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan, President Arif Alvi, and other state leaders Thursday extended their greeting on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr but urged the nation to follow SOPs to stem the spread of novel Covid-19.
The premier, in his message on Eid-ul-Fitr, greeted the nation on the festival and thanked Allah Almighty for blessing with the holy month of Ramadan. He said ‘the objective of making the believers pass through the exercise of patience and thankfulness was to realise others' sufferings and hunger’.
Heartiest wishes to the Muslims around the world for a happy and blessed #EidUlFitr— Prime Minister's Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) May 12, 2021
Remember! This Eid is different; as the world combats the pandemic.
Celebrate responsibly and ensure strict observance of SoPs.#StayHomeStaySafe pic.twitter.com/tkE6vcVl0f
Adding that, ‘the realisation and compassion towards others was the real strength and identity of human society. The same feelings were also the characteristics of State of Madina, which we follow as our role model’.
In a separate message, President Dr Arif Alvi advised the nation to strictly adhere to the anti-COVID Standard Operating Procedures particularly not to shake hands and embrace each other during the festival to avert the massive outbreak of the deadly virus.
صدرِ مملکت ڈاکٹر عارف علوی کا عید الفطر کے موقع پر قوم کے نام پیغام— The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) May 13, 2021
عید کی خوشیوں میں کورونا وائرس کی وجہ سے معاشی تنگدستی کا شکار افراد کا خصوصی خیال رکھنے اور عید کے اجتماعات میں کورونا ایس او پیز پر مکمل طور پر عمل پیرا ہونے کی تلقین۔ pic.twitter.com/m7Yr16EFKo
Anti-COVID precautions must not be ignored at any cost. The nation had showed discipline during the first two waves of the pandemic. I full hope that we can contain the massive spread of coronavirus, if we as a nation, show discipline during the third wave. Moreover, we should also pray to Allah Almighty to protect us from the threats posed by the pandemic, Alvi added.
Alvi also advised the people to share the festivities of Eid with the poor and needy people, and take special care of those who had been facing economic difficulties owing the pandemic.
Pakistan Peoples Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also extended Eid greetings to the nation, saying that he is praying for Kashmiri and Palestinian brothers on the special occasion. Unfortunately, people are deprived of traditional happiness due to the ongoing pandemic and spiraling inflation. The young Bhutto also appealed to people to celebrate Eid with simplicity.
ہم اپنے کشمیری،فلسطینی بھائیوں کیلئےعید پر دعاگو ہیں جو اپنی آزادی کیلئے ایک اور عید بھی مزاحمت کرتے ہوئے گزاررہے ہیں، اہلیان وطن کو عید مبارک گوپاکستان میں کرونا وائرس کی بڑھتی لہراور کمرتوڑ مہنگائی کی وجہ سےعوام روایتی خوشیوں سےمحروم رہے،گزارش ہے کہ عوام عید سادگی سے منائیں۔ https://t.co/yDhGM2810z— BilawalBhuttoZardari (@BBhuttoZardari) May 12, 2021
Here are some greetings from other statesmen:
عیدالفطر نماز کی ادائیگی کے بعد دعا کرتے ہوئے.— Sheikh Rashid Ahmed (@ShkhRasheed) May 13, 2021
تمام اہل اسلام کو عید الفطر مبارک ہو 🌙 pic.twitter.com/tzoObLvXUx
عید مبارک 🌙— Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) May 12, 2021
اہل وطن کو عید مبارک! pic.twitter.com/GH3ueiwUeq— Ahsan Iqbal (@betterpakistan) May 12, 2021
آپ سب کو میری اور میرے اہل خانہ کی طرف سے دلی عید الفطر مبارک!— Shehbaz Sharif (القدس في العيون) (@CMShehbaz) May 12, 2021
#EidMubarak Pakistan— Usman Buzdar (@UsmanAKBuzdar) May 12, 2021
Let us observe this #EidAlFitr differently.. Remembering those we lost to #COVID19 and those who are fighting the Pandemic during these testing times.
Please follow COVID SOPs during Eid festivities and share your happiness with those who need our help!
- Pakistan Army Chief spends Eid with frontlines troops along LoC ...02:16 PM | 13 May, 2021
- PM Imran reaches KP's Nathia Gali to celebrate Eid amid ban on ...01:56 PM | 13 May, 2021
- WATCH - Mufti Muneeb responds to ‘surprise’ Eid announcement, ...12:43 PM | 13 May, 2021
- Palestine marks deadly Eid-ul-Fitr as death toll soars to 69 amid ...12:14 PM | 13 May, 2021
- PM, president, political leaders greet nation on Eid-ul-Fitr11:22 AM | 13 May, 2021
- Kasim Khan’s alarming status leaves fans worried04:45 PM | 12 May, 2021
- Ali Gul Pir’s parody on Firdous Ashiq Awan’s statement goes viral03:44 PM | 12 May, 2021
- Superstar Fawad Khan cooks exceptionally well: Sadaf04:10 PM | 12 May, 2021
- Top cricketers who married athletes09:20 PM | 8 May, 2021
- 10 Tips for Success during the Last Ashra of Ramadan08:26 PM | 7 May, 2021
- Stars who have insured their body parts07:06 PM | 4 May, 2021
- Best-dressed Stars at Oscars Red Carpet 202105:52 PM | 2 May, 2021