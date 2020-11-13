Grenade attack on Quetta's Spinni road injures 5 including 3 cops

QUETTA – At least five persons, including three policemen, were injured in a hand grenade attack on a police vehicle near Spinni Road in Quetta on Thursday.

As per the details, some unidentified person hurled a hand grenade at a police mobile at the Spinni Road near RBC centre which injures three policemen and two civilians; the police vehicle was badly damaged in the attack.

Police sources said the injured were shifted to Civil Hospital, Quetta for treatment.

Security forces reached the spot after the attack and cordoned off the area and launched search operation to arrest the miscreants.

Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal has condemned the attack and directs the authorities to find the culprits.