Civilian martyred, 3 injured in unprovoked firing by Indian troops at LoC: ISPR
Web Desk
09:40 AM | 13 Nov, 2020
Civilian martyred, 3 injured in unprovoked firing by Indian troops at LoC: ISPR
Share

RAWALPINDI – Indian Army’s ceasefire violation on Friday in Rakhchikri and Khanjar Sectors along the Line of Control martyred one citizen and injured three civilians, DG ISPR.

As per the media wing of Pakistan Military, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Indian Army troops committed ceasefire violations in Rakhchikri and Khanjar Sectors along LOC targeting a civil population with rockets and mortars in Tari Band and Samahni villages.

Major General Babar Iftikhar said Pakistan Army responded effectively targeting Indian Army posts.

ISPR had said in a statement that one citizen embraced shahadat, three civilians including two women got injured.

India has committed 2660 ceasefire violations in 2020 to date that martyred 20 and other 203 innocent civilians got injuries.

Earlier, Pakistan Foreign Office had summoned a senior Indian diplomat to register Pakistan’s strong protest over ceasefire violations by the Indian forces along the Line of Control (LoC) on Wednesday.

Pakistan summons Indian diplomat over ceasefire ... 06:21 PM | 12 Nov, 2020

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan's Foreign Office on Thursday summoned a senior Indian diplomat on Thursday to register the ...

More From This Category
PM Imran to arrive Balochistan today to announce ...
10:55 AM | 13 Nov, 2020
Pakistan reports highest numbers of deaths, new ...
10:06 AM | 13 Nov, 2020
Civilian martyred, 3 injured in unprovoked firing ...
09:40 AM | 13 Nov, 2020
Grenade attack on Quetta's Spinni road injures 5 ...
08:42 AM | 13 Nov, 2020
Nawaz Sharif 'committed high treason by targeting ...
01:31 AM | 13 Nov, 2020
COAS Bajwa, Bill Gates speak about Pakistan’s ...
12:52 AM | 13 Nov, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Bollywood actor Asif Basra found dead at Dharamshala residence
07:11 PM | 12 Nov, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr