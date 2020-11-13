Civilian martyred, 3 injured in unprovoked firing by Indian troops at LoC: ISPR

RAWALPINDI – Indian Army’s ceasefire violation on Friday in Rakhchikri and Khanjar Sectors along the Line of Control martyred one citizen and injured three civilians, DG ISPR.

As per the media wing of Pakistan Military, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Indian Army troops committed ceasefire violations in Rakhchikri and Khanjar Sectors along LOC targeting a civil population with rockets and mortars in Tari Band and Samahni villages.

#IndianArmy troops #CFV in Rakhchikri & Khanjar Sectors along #LOC targeting civil population with rockets & mortars in Tari Band & Samahni villages. 1 citizen embraced shahadat, 3 civilians incl 2 women got injured. #PakArmy responded effectively targeting Indian Army posts. — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) November 13, 2020

Major General Babar Iftikhar said Pakistan Army responded effectively targeting Indian Army posts.

ISPR had said in a statement that one citizen embraced shahadat, three civilians including two women got injured.

India has committed 2660 ceasefire violations in 2020 to date that martyred 20 and other 203 innocent civilians got injuries.

Earlier, Pakistan Foreign Office had summoned a senior Indian diplomat to register Pakistan’s strong protest over ceasefire violations by the Indian forces along the Line of Control (LoC) on Wednesday.