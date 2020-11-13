Instagram followers define an artist's capabilities, not their acting prowess: Sonya Hussain

The Pakistani entertainment industry has seen many actors who have achieved the rightful status of being a superstar. One such celebrity, Sonya Hussain, has had dozens of awards and phenomenal performances to her credit.

Hussain is not just beautiful and multi-talented, but is exceptionally good at what she does.

From playing Pakeeza Islam in Aisi Hai Tanhai, to the strong and confident Gohar in Ishq Zahe Naseeb and then making a super hit debut with Moor, Hussain has proved that she is one of our industry’s finest actresses.

Recently, she has been seen taking up projects that shed light upon mental illnesses. Her current project, Saraab is also dedicated towards spreading awareness about mental health.

In recent interview with BBC urdu, Sonya has discussed the same issue and highlighted the flaws in Pakistani content.

"Being an artist, we have a responsibility to address matters that masses usually shy away from. Our society suffers from a grave issue: we like to complicate things. Take any topic if you like, let it be women's rights, complexion, their physique - all such matters have been complicated because we don't discuss such things," she said.

Talking about the selection of the script, she added: "When I was offered Saraab, the point that made me sign the project was that it wasn't ratings-driven. It was about educating the masses. To give an insight into what I would be stepping into, the director of the show, Mohsin Talat asked me to visit a rehab centre and understand what was expected of me. He told me to hold off the signing of the project and see if I would want to work on this."

"We have stopped analysing the content we are presenting to the audience. The biggest flaw this generation has is that it doesn't read. The only thing that we focus on now is TRPs. Jo dikh raha hai, wo bik raha hai. No matter how awful the narrative is," continued Sonya.

The starlet went on to share that in today's world, an actor's capability is defined by the number of Instagram followers and not their work. If an actor has five million followers, they are given the status of being the biggest star in Pakistan, even if they have no material in their acting or career.

