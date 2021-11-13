Over 8,000 Sikh pilgrims to visit Pakistan for Guru Nanak's birth anniversary

07:25 PM | 13 Nov, 2021
Over 8,000 Sikh pilgrims to visit Pakistan for Guru Nanak's birth anniversary
ISLAMABAD – More than 8,000 Sikh pilgrims would arrive in Pakistan from all over the world to participate in celebrations in connection with the 552nd birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak, the founder of Sikhism.

It was stated by Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry in a tweet.

Every year, thousands of Sikh pilgrims visit Pakistan to participate in Guru Nanak’s birth anniversary celebrations. The main ceremony of the event will be held Punjab’s city Nankana Sahib, the birth place of the first of 10 Sikh Gurus, on November 17.

 “More than eight thousand Sikh Yatrees from all over the globe are arriving in Pakistan to celebrate the birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak," Chaudhry wrote on Twitter.

"Welcome to the land of Gurus, Sufis and Yugis."

A day earlier, Pakistan High Commission for India issued around 3000 visas to Indian Sikh Yatrees on the eve of the birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak.

“Pakistan High Commission in India extends profound felicitations to the Sikh community in India and across the world on the 552nd Birth Anniversary of the founder of Sikh religion. The High Commission also wishes a spiritually rewarding yatra to the pilgrims visiting Pakistan,” read the official statement.

Pakistan allows Sikh pilgrims to visit Kartarpur ... 11:12 AM | 22 Aug, 2021

LAHORE – The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has allowed vaccinated Sikh pilgrims to visit Gurdwara ...

