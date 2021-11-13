Two police officers martyred in Bajaur bomb blast
12:20 PM | 13 Nov, 2021
BAJAUR – Two police officers were martyred in a bomb blast on Saturday morning in Bajaur.
Bajaur District Police Officer (DPO) Abdul Samad Khan said the blast took place near Raghagan Dam, taking the lives of two police officers.
Khan revealed the bomb blast had been conducted via remote control device, adding that law enforcement agencies had cordoned off the area and were carrying out a search operation to look for suspicious activity.
