80-year-old woman raped in Punjab’s Kamalia
11:38 AM | 13 Nov, 2021
TOBA TEK SINGH – An 80-year-old woman was allegedly raped by a man in Toba Tek Singh district of Punjab.
According to police, the incident took place at Mauza Khokhranwali, a suburban village in Kamalia area of Toba Tek Singh, in the limits of Saddar police station.
The investigation officer said the accused was identified as Bilal, son of Bakhtawar, entered the house of the old woman when she was asleep. He tortured the woman and sexually assaulted her and fled the scene, he added.
On the complaint of the victim woman, the Saddar police registered a case and launched a search operation to arrest the culprit.
