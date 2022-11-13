Mehwish Hayat 'goes green' in latest video

Acclaimed Pakistani model and actress Mehwish Hayat broke the internet with her scintillating and jaw-dropping pictures.

The Meray Qatil Meray Dildar famed actress shared an Instagram video of herself draped in an exquisitely beautiful dress while posing for the camera on a helipad, which was seemingly located on the roof of a luxurious hotel in the capital of Qatar.

The Phir Chand Pe Dastak diva is reported in Qatar where the football world cup is about to start.

The 2019 Tamgha-e-Imtiaz recipient did not discuss anything about her engagements in Qatar, but she shared a video on Instagram, which received a positive response from her 5 million followers on the social media platform.

The video features the Hum Sab Umeed Se Hain host who can be seen dressed in a strikingly beautiful green attire and walking on a helipad on the roof of a high-rise hotel in Doha. The Mirat-ul-Uroos actress also used the green energy hashtag in the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mehwish Hayat (@mehwishhayatofficial)

There were reportedly special arrangements made to shoot on the helipad. A red carpet was rolled out and plush pillows were placed suggesting that the campaign might be for an advertisement, but the actress did not reveal anything about it.

On the work front, Hayat was recently seen in Ms. Marvel, Jawani Phir Nahi Ani 2, Load Wedding, 3 Bahadur: Rise of the Warriors, Chhalawa, Baaji and London Nahi Jaunga.