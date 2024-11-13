Israeli ex-Defense Minister, Deputy PM’s private videos leaked in major cyberattack

TEHRAN – Private pictures and videos of Israeli officials including Defence Minister Benny Gantz, and ex-Deputy Prime Minister were leaked online by Iranian hackers.

Reports in international media suggest that Iranian hacker group claimed responsibility for major cyberattack on former Israeli officials, including former Defense Minister Benny Gantz and retired IDF Lt. Col. Adi Sabag.

The unidentified group shared explicit clips and snaps of Israeli officials, including clip of Sabag dancing at social event and an alleged affair involving Gantz and a secretary with ties to Netanyahu. It was reported that leaked materials contained sensitive information related to Netanyahu.

Israeli authorities remained mum so far about authenticity of the leaked pictures, as it sparked widespread attention and speculation. The incident highlights deepening cyber tensions between Israel and Iran, two sides that have long been engaged in both physical and digital warfare.

This attack comes amid rising cyber hostilities between Tehran and Tel Aviv. In recent months, IDF conducted airstrikes on Iranian targets in Syria to curb Iran’s influence in the region, while Tehran responded in befitting manner.