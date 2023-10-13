Naseem Shah gets golden visa of UAE

DUBAI – Pakistan’s star pacer Naseem Shah has been honoured with the golden visa of the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The right-arm bowlers shared the development on his Instagram handle. “Great honor to receive my Golden Visa from a country that I call my second home!” he wrote.

Naseem Shah, a key player in Pakistan cricket team, has recently undergone surgery for a shoulder in London.

The 20-year-old suffered injuries in a match against India in Asia Cup 2023. The surgical procedure of the young pacer continued for half an hour; it all completed well, and now Shah has been advised to take proper rest for six weeks.

He has also been ruled out of the Pakistan squad visiting India for World Cup 2023 event.

It is recalled that the UAE has also granted the golden visa to Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed and other Pakistani cricketers.