Peace committee chief, 2 cops among 5 killed in Swat blast

PESHAWAR – At least five people including the chief of the local peace committee, and two policemen were killed in a blast in the Kabal area of Swat.

Reports in media quoting local police officials suggest that it was a remote control explosion that targeted peace committee member Idris Khan.

Law enforcers rushed to the site and cordoned off the site, while bodies and injured persons have been moved to the Saidu Sharif Teaching Hospital.

KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has condemned the attack and summoned a report from concerned authorities. He also directed Inspectors General of Police to beef up security in the provincial capital.

The recent terror incidents occurred a week after Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan ended the Afghan Taliban-brokered ceasefire.

More to follow…