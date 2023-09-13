Weather update for Islamabad

Hot and humid weather is likely to prevail in the country's federal capital Islamabad during the next 24 hours.

Islamabad Rain Update

Amid the scorching heat, Met Office predicted rain-thunderstorms at isolated places in Islamabad during the evening, and night of Thursday.

Islamabad temperature today

At noon, the mercury reached 33°C, while the temperature is expected to hit 37°C as it remains sunny throughout the day.

Humidity was recorded at around 85 percent in the city. Winds blew at 15km/h. Max UV Index was recorded at 7 which is high, with visibility around 5km.

Islamabad Air Quality

The federal capital’s air quality was recorded at 136, which is unhealthy. Health effects can be immediately felt by sensitive groups.

Healthy individuals may experience difficulty breathing and throat irritation with prolonged exposure. Limit outdoor activity.

Synoptic Situation

Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.

Hot and humid weather is expected in most plain areas of the country. However, rain-wind/thundershower is expected at isolated places in Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas, PMD said.