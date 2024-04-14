Aima Baig gets trolled for her bold look in new viral pictures

Pakistani singer and model Aima Baig is known for her powerful vocals, and the diva’s bold persona and glamorous looks also keep her fans on toes.
Best known for her hit tracks and captivating performances, Aima earned devoted fan base eagerly awaiting her next albums.
Lollywood rockstar, after returning from Umrah, dropped new pictures, flaunting her toned figure and impeccable style. More than just a fashion statement, her colorful Eid outfit is a celebration of her unique personality.
Baig’s viral clicks did not sit well with social media users who trolled the singer online.
Here's how people reacted to her pics
Aima Baig has delivered many smash hit songs, including "Ye Aaj Mujh Ko Kya Hua," "Balma Bhagora," "Kuch To Hua Hai," "Khawabon Mein," "Loota Rey," "Pretty Face," "Rahain".
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/11-Apr-2024/aima-baig-s-new-song-long-time-is-out-now
Pakistani currency remains unchanged against US dollar and other currencies in open market on April 14, 2024.
On Sunday, the US dollar was being quoted at 277.5 for buying and 280.5 for selling.
Euro was quoted at 299.95 for buying and 302.9 for selling while British Pound stands at 349.5 for buying, and 353 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.45 and Saudi Riyal's new rates was at 73.30.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.5
|280.5
|Euro
|EUR
|299.95
|302.9
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|349.5
|353
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.45
|76.2
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.3
|74.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.38
|747.38
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.45
|38.85
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.45
|40.85
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.57
|35.92
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.91
|912.91
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.92
|59.52
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|167.63
|169.63
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.38
|25.68
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.1
|730.1
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.35
|77.05
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.72
|26.02
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|307.11
|309.61
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.61
|7.76
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.