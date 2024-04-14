Search

Aima Baig gets trolled for her bold look in new viral pictures

Web Desk
02:01 PM | 14 Apr, 2024
Source: social media

Pakistani singer and model Aima Baig is known for her powerful vocals, and the diva’s bold persona and glamorous looks also keep her fans on toes.

Best known for her hit tracks and captivating performances, Aima earned devoted fan base eagerly awaiting her next albums.

Lollywood rockstar, after returning from Umrah, dropped new pictures, flaunting her toned figure and impeccable style. More than just a fashion statement, her colorful Eid outfit is a celebration of her unique personality.

Baig’s viral clicks did not sit well with social media users who trolled the singer online.

Here's how people reacted to her pics

Aima Baig has delivered many smash hit songs, including "Ye Aaj Mujh Ko Kya Hua," "Balma Bhagora," "Kuch To Hua Hai," "Khawabon Mein," "Loota Rey," "Pretty Face," "Rahain".

