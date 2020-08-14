China hands over ventilators to Pakistan to fight coronavirus   

ISLAMABAD - Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing handed over the ventilators to Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Lt Gen Muhammad Afzal.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman NDMA Lt Gen Muhammad Afzal said China has extended unprecedented help to Pakistan to contain COVID-19 pandemic.

Chinese Ambassador in Pakistan Yao Jing said Prime Minister Imran Khan was the first to announce help to China against the COVID outbreak there.

Chinese government and people are thankful to Pakistan on this help. The joint efforts of both China and Pakistan helped control the COVID-19 pandemic.

He felicitated Pakistani nation over its Independence Day. The friendship of both countries was strengthening with each passing day.