WATCH — Alia-Ranveer's 'What Jhumka?' makes Pakistani divas dance

After Tamannah Bhatia's electrifying dance on Kavala had the internet dancing, another Bollywood hit is on its way to have everyone obsessed for good.
B-Town's A-list stars' Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh's latest romantic comedy, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani (RRKPK), has proven to be more than a quintessential flick for the season. Apart from its spectacular cinematography, ensemble cast, and a compelling plot, the Bhatt-Singh starrer also offers catchy beats and groovy dance moves.
Alike everyone, Pakistani celebrities have also been bewitched by RRKPK's song, What Jhumka? With hundreds of thousands of views and millions of fans, the divas managed to amass praises left and right with their desi avatars and star of the show — a pair of statements jhumkas.
What Jhumka? of the said film is a contemporary version of Jhumka Gira Re Bareli Ke Bazar Mein from the Bollywood film Mera Saaya.
Social media influencer, Warisha Khan, treated the internet with a trendsetting reel in her desi attire and statement jhumkas.
The Ghabrana Nahi Hai stellar actress Shazael Shoukat also chimed in to flex her jhumkas.
A post shared by Shazealshoukat.official (@shazealshoukat_official)
TikTok star, Rabeeca Khan, did not stay behind and jumped on the What Jhumka bandwagon as well.
The Khel Khel Mein diva, Qudsia Ali, also flaunted her jhumkas and curly locks in an Instagram reel.
The Ehd-e-Wafa actress Zara Noor Abbas also showed off her jhumka inspired avatar.
A post shared by Zara Noor Abbas Siddiqui (@zaranoorabbas.official)
The romantic comedy family drama film is directed by Karan Johar and written by Ishita Moitra, Shashank Khaitan and Sumit Roy. Produced by Dharma Productions and Viacom18 Studios, the film stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in lead roles as Rocky and Rani, respectively.
As a couple with contrasting personalities who decide to live with each other's families for three months before getting married, Rocky and Rani go through many obstacles to unite eventually.
With an ensemble lead cast, RRKPK also features Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Tota Roy Chowdhury, Churni Ganguly, Aamir Bashir, and Kshitee Jog in supporting roles.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 14, 2023 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|294.9
|298.15
|Euro
|EUR
|322.6
|325.6
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|374
|377.25
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|81.7
|82.7
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|78.5
|79.25
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|200
|202
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|764.53
|772.53
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|222.8
|225
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.84
|40.24
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.5
|42.9
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.77
|37.12
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.94
|2
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|933.45
|942.45
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.84
|63.44
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.68
|175.68
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|28.09
|28.39
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|746.64
|754.64
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.9
|79.6
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|214
|216
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.85
|27.15
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|327.47
|329.97
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.19
|8.34
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 222,750 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs190,980.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,395 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,407.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Karachi
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Islamabad
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Peshawar
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Quetta
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Sialkot
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Attock
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Gujranwala
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Jehlum
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Multan
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Gujrat
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Nawabshah
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Chakwal
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Hyderabad
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Nowshehra
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Sargodha
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Faisalabad
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Mirpur
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
