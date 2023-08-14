Search

WATCH — Alia-Ranveer's 'What Jhumka?' makes Pakistani divas dance

Noor Fatima 11:17 PM | 14 Aug, 2023
After Tamannah Bhatia's electrifying dance on Kavala had the internet dancing, another Bollywood hit is on its way to have everyone obsessed for good.

B-Town's A-list stars' Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh's latest romantic comedy, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani (RRKPK), has proven to be more than a quintessential flick for the season. Apart from its spectacular cinematography, ensemble cast, and a compelling plot, the Bhatt-Singh starrer also offers catchy beats and groovy dance moves.

Alike everyone, Pakistani celebrities have also been bewitched by RRKPK's song, What Jhumka? With hundreds of thousands of views and millions of fans, the divas managed to amass praises left and right with their desi avatars and star of the show — a pair of statements jhumkas.

What Jhumka? of the said film is a contemporary version of Jhumka Gira Re Bareli Ke Bazar Mein from the Bollywood film Mera Saaya.

Social media influencer, Warisha Khan, treated the internet with a trendsetting reel in her desi attire and statement jhumkas.

The Ghabrana Nahi Hai stellar actress Shazael Shoukat also chimed in to flex her jhumkas.

TikTok star, Rabeeca Khan, did not stay behind and jumped on the What Jhumka bandwagon as well.

The Khel Khel Mein diva, Qudsia Ali, also flaunted her jhumkas and curly locks in an Instagram reel.

The Ehd-e-Wafa actress Zara Noor Abbas also showed off her jhumka inspired avatar.

The romantic comedy family drama film is directed by Karan Johar and written by Ishita Moitra, Shashank Khaitan and Sumit Roy. Produced by Dharma Productions and Viacom18 Studios, the film stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in lead roles as Rocky and Rani, respectively.

As a couple with contrasting personalities who decide to live with each other's families for three months before getting married, Rocky and Rani go through many obstacles to unite eventually.

With an ensemble lead cast, RRKPK also features Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Tota Roy Chowdhury, Churni Ganguly, Aamir Bashir, and Kshitee Jog in supporting roles.

Alia Bhatt speaks candidly about her Hollywood debut in Netflix's "Heart of Stone"

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

