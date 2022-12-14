PITB’s Citizen Contact Center receives 6.8 million calls as yet
Web Desk
10:12 PM | 14 Dec, 2022
PITB’s Citizen Contact Center receives 6.8 million calls as yet
Share

LAHORE - Citizen Contact Center (CCC), a project of the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), has so far received 6.8 million calls from the concerned citizens for information and complaints since 2015, whereas 6.1 million Outbound Calls and 18 million Robo-Calls have been made to record citizens' feedback.

This was stated in a project review meeting chaired by PITB Chairman Syed Bilal Haider held at Arfa Software Technology Park (ASTP).

PITB Chairman Syed Bilal Haider was told that more than 470 million messages were delivered from CCC’s one-way messaging service, while 4 million people have benefited from the two-way message service. He was further told that 200 calling agents are working round the clock in three shifts to support the citizens in the Citizen Contact Center.

In his remarks on the occasion, Syed Bilal Haider said that PITB's Citizen Contact Center is the first government-to-citizen contact centre in Punjab, which provides round-the-clock operations and support services including more than 30 active helplines to various government departments in Punjab.

More From This Category
Twitter Blue services relaunched with some ...
08:36 PM | 13 Dec, 2022
After Google, TikTok set to open office in ...
02:41 PM | 12 Dec, 2022
Twitter Blue to be relaunched with revised ...
05:47 PM | 11 Dec, 2022
Good news for Pakistani content creators as ...
11:32 AM | 10 Dec, 2022
Pakistan registers Google as a company, finally!
07:28 PM | 9 Dec, 2022
vivo V23 remained top searched smartphone in ...
10:59 AM | 9 Dec, 2022

Horoscope
Check Today's Horoscope – December 09, 2022
08:00 AM | 9 Dec, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Ahmed Ali Akbar records eerie sounds while shooting at Trail 5 in Islamabad
04:35 PM | 14 Dec, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr