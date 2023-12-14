Forex Open Market Rates of Pakistani rupee against Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham - 14 Dec 2023

Pakistani rupee see marginal gains against the US dollar in the open market, as PKR maintained upward momentum amid positive economic cues.

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

On Thursday, the US dollar was being quoted at 284.2 for buying and 287.15 for selling.

Euro remained stable at 306 for buying and 309 for selling. British Pound GBP moved up to 358.5 for buying, and 362 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED largely stable at 77.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal inched up to 76.1.

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)