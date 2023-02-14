Kartik Aaryan enjoys Turkish ice cream vendor's playful tricks

Bollywood heartthrob Kartik Aaryan travelled to Dubai recently to promote his upcoming film Shehzada and also tried the famous Turkish ice-cream.
He shared a video of himself on Instagram struggling to grab the ice cream from the vendor, who repeatedly tricked him when he tried to grab it.
Turkish ice cream vendors are well known for their playful tricks when serving customers. They use long-handled paddles to stretch, pull and toss the ice cream, making it seem like they are playing with their food.
Additionally, they often trick customers by pulling the ice cream away just as they are about to take a lick, using their paddles to flip the ice cream and make it disappear, or even pretending to accidentally drop the cone altogether. It's all part of the fun and entertainment that comes with buying ice cream from a Turkish vendor.
“Itni #Chedkaniyan ki isne ki bhook hi mar gyi. #Dubai #Shehzada #SugarFree,” captioned the Lukka Chuppi star. In the video, the actor can clearly be seen enjoying the moment.
The film Shehzada also includes Paresh Rawal, Kriti Sanon, Rajpal Yadav, Ronit Roy and others and is set to hit theatres on February 17. Produced by Kartik, Allu Arvind, Aman Gill and Bhushan Kumar, the movie features music by Pritam.
He has also been cast in Aashiqui's third instalment and will star alongside Kiara Advani in Satyaprem Ki Katha, according to reports by IndiaToday.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee continued to extend gains against the dollar on Tuesday, rising by Rs2.59 in the interbank market.
During the inter-day trading, the local currency was quoted at 266.85. The slight gain comes after PKR witnessed a decline against the US dollar on the first day of the week, closing at 269.44 against the greenback.
Experts linked the slight strengthening of the rupee primarily to ongoing talks with International Monetary Fund which resumed virtually as the government took stringent measures to unlock crucial funding.
Islamabad and US-based lender could not reach a deal and the visiting delegation of financial institutions left after 10 days of talks, but said negotiations would continue.
The country of 220 million is almost at the verge of debt default with the foreign exchange reserves held by central bank plunged to less than $ 3 billion while the rupee nosedived to a record low following the removal of an unofficial price cap on the exchange rate.
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs197,600 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs169,410.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs155,290 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 195,157.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Karachi
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Islamabad
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Peshawar
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Quetta
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Sialkot
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Attock
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Gujranwala
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Jehlum
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Multan
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Gujrat
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Nawabshah
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Chakwal
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Hyderabad
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Nowshehra
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Sargodha
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Faisalabad
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Mirpur
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
