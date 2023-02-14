Kartik Aaryan enjoys Turkish ice cream vendor's playful tricks

Bollywood heartthrob Kartik Aaryan travelled to Dubai recently to promote his upcoming film Shehzada and also tried the famous Turkish ice-cream.

He shared a video of himself on Instagram struggling to grab the ice cream from the vendor, who repeatedly tricked him when he tried to grab it.

Turkish ice cream vendors are well known for their playful tricks when serving customers. They use long-handled paddles to stretch, pull and toss the ice cream, making it seem like they are playing with their food.

Additionally, they often trick customers by pulling the ice cream away just as they are about to take a lick, using their paddles to flip the ice cream and make it disappear, or even pretending to accidentally drop the cone altogether. It's all part of the fun and entertainment that comes with buying ice cream from a Turkish vendor.

“Itni #Chedkaniyan ki isne ki bhook hi mar gyi. #Dubai #Shehzada #SugarFree,” captioned the Lukka Chuppi star. In the video, the actor can clearly be seen enjoying the moment.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

The film Shehzada also includes Paresh Rawal, Kriti Sanon, Rajpal Yadav, Ronit Roy and others and is set to hit theatres on February 17. Produced by Kartik, Allu Arvind, Aman Gill and Bhushan Kumar, the movie features music by Pritam.

He has also been cast in Aashiqui's third instalment and will star alongside Kiara Advani in Satyaprem Ki Katha, according to reports by IndiaToday.