Zahid Ahmad makes funny post on increasing price of Chilgozay

KARACHI - Pine nuts (Chilgozay), are fast becoming a delicacy few can afford as the price of the dry fruit has shot up to astronomical heights.

At Rs7,500 per kilo, the nut’s price sounds more like that of a precious metal. These exorbitant prices have become an actual crisis and cases of pine nut theft have also been reported.

Recently, Pakistani TV actor Zahid Ahmed posted an Instagram story and said he was confused about whether to eat the nuts or keep them in a bank.

On the work front, Ahmed can be seen in two dramas Ishq Zahe Naseeb and Mein Na Janoo.

